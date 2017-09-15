Thomas Pink Answer Google’s Most Searched ‘How To’ Question

This week, Google unveiled their list of the ‘Top 10 Most Searched ‘How To’ Questions’ and much to the detriment of men all over the world, ranking at number 1, the most searched for question is ‘How To Tie A Tie’. With an average of 379,000 searches in the last 12 months alone, it seems that many men still struggle with the ‘jumble’ that is tying one’s tie.

Nowadays, it seems we have become dependent on Google for answers to even the most basic of life’s questions, with Google’s data editor Simon Rogers revealing that ‘How To’ based searches have risen by more than 140% since 2004.

Well-known for their premium yet fun men’s accessories like their animal printed ties and their 100% silk woven ties, Jermyn Street’s Thomas Pink want to save the sartorially defied men out there from any further embarrassment.

Understanding just how much the modern man values his time, the Jermyn Street shirt maker have created two easy video guides on how to get the perfect ‘Half Windsor Knot’ and ‘Skinny Knot’. Coming in at under a minute each, these are just the trick you need before heading to your [insert destination or occasion here].

Along with the video guides, Thomas Pink also provide step by step instructions to tying your skinny tie, like the one below.

HOW TO TIE A SKINNY TIE – STEP BY STEP

Prepare Your Tie – Hang your skinny tie around your neck making sure the wide end is about a third longer than the narrow end

Cross Over & Loop – Cross the wide over the narrow end and loop it behind the narrow, then repeat this one more time

Knot & Tighten – Pass the wide end down through the knot in the front. Once through, tighten the knot carefully, lightly pinch the base of the knot and draw up to the collar to complete your skinny tie knot.

Courtesy MediaVision