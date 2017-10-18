Thomas Pink: Autumn Winter 2017

Business

For Autumn Winter 2017 business dressing is about how your Shirt Matters. Thomas Pink’s Made in the UK classic cotton business shirts in blues, whites and pinks are the key to looking sharp in the boardroom.

The 1984 and IMPERIAL collections, alongside Thomas Pink’s PERSONALLY PINK Made to Order service, all showcase the extraordinary craftsmanship, skill, detail and experience that goes into creating the brand’s Made in the UK designs by a very small number of specialised shirt makers who have worked in the industry for decades.

What set these shirting designs apart from other business propositions are the tiny, almost indecipherable, elements such as exceptionally flat stitching, buttonholes being not only of a high density but also hand-trimmed, the placket of a patterned shirt being matched to the pattern on the body, the way the sleeve is set perfectly into the body of a shirt and that the fine fabrics used hold no tension.

By wearing such a Thomas Pink Made in the UK business shirt such as the WESTMINSTER from the IMPERIAL 200’s collection, you are signaling something about yourself to the world – that craft, quality and details matter to you.

Casual

For a more casual look, Thomas Pink proposes winter linens and cashmere blends for keeping warm as the seasons change.

The ARNOR (launching soon), a classic blue and white check shirt in 100% linen, is perfect for dressing down whether you are weekending, relaxing or on holiday. It offers a unique fit due to the looser weave of the linen fabric and is cut on a casual classic block, featuring button cuffs and a soft collar with light interlining.

1930’s and 40’s winter sports heavily influence further casual designs, where fabrics are made layer- friendly with the lightening of traditional flannel bases and given a rich and warm handle by working with cashmere blends for ultimate winter luxury.

Retrospective Nordic living inspires the DOULTON collection which is new for Autumn Winter 2017. These luxurious cashmere blend designs seamlessly combine style and comfort, offering soft herringbone pattern accents in a rich palette of saturated colours inspired by natures hues of deep blue, pale grey and pale blue. Visit www.thomaspink.com for more information.

Courtesy MediaVision