Thomas Pink Welcomes ‘I Do’ Season With SS17 Wedding Collection

Known and loved for being the start of longer days and warmer weather, spring also marks the official kick-off to our social calendars, and that includes peak wedding season.

The concept of attending a wedding (open bar, great food and having a good time with your family and friends) is usually one met with anticipation and enthusiasm.

However, that enthusiasm can dwindle at the thought of digging that dusty old go-to ‘wedding suit’ you have stored away.

Offering every piece you need to complete your spring/summer wedding guest look, from a suit right down to your socks and cufflinks, Thomas Pink is the one and only stop you will need to sort your new wedding season wardrobe – a solution that’s stylish and effortless.

Ranging from £16 to £450, the collection includes a tailored fit suit, a selection of pastel coloured shirts and an assortment of co-ordinating accessories.

It’s not down to you to wear something ‘old’ or even ‘borrowed’. So discover something ‘new’ and a touch ‘blue’ with Thomas Pink’s Wedding Collection.

Courtesy MediaVision