Thomas Pink Welcomes ‘I Do’ Season With SS17 Wedding Collection

by on with No Comments

Known and loved for being the start of longer days and warmer weather, spring also marks the official kick-off to our social calendars, and that includes peak wedding season.

The concept of attending a wedding (open bar, great food and having a good time with your family and friends) is usually one met with anticipation and enthusiasm.

However, that enthusiasm can dwindle at the thought of digging that dusty old go-to ‘wedding suit’ you have stored away.

Offering every piece you need to complete your spring/summer wedding guest look, from a suit right down to your socks and cufflinks, Thomas Pink is the one and only stop you will need to sort your new wedding season wardrobe – a solution that’s stylish and effortless.

Ranging from £16 to £450, the collection includes a tailored fit suit, a selection of pastel coloured shirts and an assortment of co-ordinating accessories.

It’s not down to you to wear something ‘old’ or even ‘borrowed’. So discover something ‘new’ and a touch ‘blue’ with Thomas Pink’s Wedding Collection.

Courtesy MediaVision

Leave a Reply

Shares