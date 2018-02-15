Three Luxury Race-Day Experiences in the UK

A day out at the races can be a thrilling experience especially if you are lucky enough to do so in style with a hospitality package at one of the leading racecourses in the country. The top class racing can be enjoyed with some fabulous food and drink, while you will be in the best enclosure on the track to ensure you get a terrific view of the action.

Here are the best three race-day experiences in the UK for those seeking a luxury day at the races in the near future.

Ascot

Credit: Windsor Observer via Twitter

If you are looking for a visit to one of the most impressive racecourses anywhere in the world, Ascot is for you. The Berkshire course holds the Royal meeting in June, in which the best horses from around Europe travel across to compete in their respective divisions. As much as the standard of racing is so high, the talk around Royal Ascot is also about fashion. The dress code for the meeting is very strict, as in certain enclosures men are required to wear a top hat and tail, while women must dress in formal daywear with certain restrictions such as skirts required to be of a modest length.

The main grandstand which hosts the hospitality at Ascot is very impressive and you are sure to walk away feeling like you have had a luxurious day. The packages range from hiring a private box for the day complete with food and drink or you can book a table in one of the many restaurants inside the grandstand. You will have a choice of five days at the Royal meeting with the feature race being the Ascot Gold Cup, which was won in 2017 by Big Orange.

Cheltenham

Cheltenham is the home of national hunt racing in the UK and the eyes of the world are on the course every March for their Festival. Tens of thousands of fans flock to the Gloucestershire racecourse as they believe this atmosphere during this meeting is like no other.

A new grandstand was opened at Cheltenham in 2015 to improve their facilities for their hospitality customers and they have done a fantastic job. This is the perfect place to watch the racing during the winter as you can stay nice and warm throughout the day. There are 27 races at the Festival each year across four days and if you want to place a bet before you go, don’t miss out on the leading free bets from Timeform who have for listed and reviewed each offer for you.

Goodwood

Credit: Polly Fairbank via Twitter

Glorious Goodwood is one of the leading flat meetings in the UK and as the same suggests, it takes place in summer where there is normally stunning weather shining over the Sussex course. Like Royal Ascot, this meeting is also known for fashion and luxury. Those who visit Glorious Goodwood enjoy dressing up elegantly and even enter the best-dressed completion. There are a number of Group One race across the week including the Sussex Stakes which was taken by Here Comes When in 2017.

Enjoy your day out at the races and hopefully, the luxurious experience will leave you wanting to go back for more in the future.

