Tiffany & Co has recently opened its third store in Milan – the largest in Europe. The new store which is located at Piazza Duomo covers 1.000 sqm spread overs 2 floors. The store features the complete range of collections of the brand along with art pieces from 8 artists. The contributors for the ”Tiffany Art Box” concept are Alek O., Gio Pastori, Felice Serreti, Loris Cecchini, Zeno Peduzzi, Patrick Tuttofuoco, Gianluca Franzese and Niccolò Fiorentini.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com