Tiffany’s strong sales in Asia offset US weakness as the brand aims to lure younger shoppers

“Although the business is making some progress, it is fair to say that that progress is patchy and does not indicate a company that is back to full health,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said in a statement. “Tiffany still has issues in a number of regions, including the Americas and Europe.”

Tiffany is “increasingly overlooked by American consumers, especially younger demographics,” Saunders explained. The brand should aim to “reestablish its relevance” and change its products, store environments and approach to selling, he said.

Earlier this year, Tiffany tapped Lady Gaga to appear in its first Super Bowl commercial. This was viewed by many as an attempt by the jeweler to build a stronger connection with millennial shoppers.

“The [Tiffany] brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times,” 30-year-old Gaga said in a statement.

In its earnings conference call on Friday, Tiffany management said it hopes to launch new products and collections in the coming months, beef up its e-commerce platform and grow global square footage while renovating older stores — a plan that focuses on “newness” and building closer relationships with consumers.

“We want new [jewelry] collections, but they need to be big and they need to be impactful,” interim CEO Kowalski added on the call. And Tiffany needs to make sure that existing collections are renewed and that the company continues to “inject energy” into those, he said.

On Friday the New York-based luxury retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share on sales of $1.23 billion, topping Thomson Reuters consensus estimates of $1.38 per share on sales of $1.22 billion.

Shares of Tiffany closed Friday up nearly 3 percent on the heels of the jeweler’s quarterly earnings report. The stock hovered around $93 and peaked at a new 52-week intraday high of $94. The stock is now up more than 19 percent for the year and up more than 31 percent over the last 12 months.