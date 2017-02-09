Time For Valentine’s Day: 10 Luxury Watch Gift Ideas

This Valentine’s Day, the greatest gift you could give that special someone is a commitment to spending more time together. And what could serve as a better daily reminder of both time and spending than a fabulously luxurious watch, a present that’s omnipresent on the wrist?

For your lavish gifting consideration, here are 10 of the best Valentine’s-worthy timepieces — five for her, five for him — launched at the SIHH luxury watch fair in January.

For Her

Take the gift of flowers up a notch with Urwerk’s UR-106 Flower Power. Created in a limited edition of 11 pieces, this futuristic steel-cased marvel features 239 Top Wesselton-quality diamonds totaling 2.53 carats, embellishing an iconoclastic, automatic ‘wandering hours’ timepiece with moonphase indication, each intricate element of its stunning floral-motif workings exquisitely hand-finished.

It’s said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend — and yet, there are plenty of females who shy from gem-set audacity. If your significant other falls into that category (bless her austere, cost-saving heart), give her a little bling-free glimmer with Audemars Piguet’s new Royal Oak Frosted Gold. Created in collaboration with chic Italian jeweler Carolina Bucci, the watches’ surfaces are given a shimmering frosty finish through the time-honored Florentine method of gold hammering.

Girlfriend a Game of Thrones fan? Make like a Dothraki khal, intensely intone “Yer jalan atthirari anni” (‘You’re the moon of my life’), and hand her IWC’s new 36mm Da Vinci Moonphase in stainless-steel case with diamond-set bezel. She’ll be one happy khaleesi.

Nothing’s more certain to elicit squeals of delight on Valentine’s Day than the presentation of an iconic red-and-gold box from Parisian jeweller par excellence, Cartier. This year, the maison has reinitialized its seminal 1980s women’s timepiece line, Panthère de Cartier. The elegant, reassuringly heavy yellow-gold iterations are sure to leave her purring.

Let her know she’s on your mind 24/7 with the gift of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Rendez-Vous Night & Day in yellow gold. An elegant 34mm automatic timepiece with a classic guilloche dial and day/night indication, its easily interchangeable straps (with a mechanism designed specifically so as not to damage manicures) allow this watch to be effortlessly transitioned from daylight activity to nocturnal pursuits.

For Him

Say in no uncertain terms, “You rock my world” with the gift of Parmigiani’s Tonda 1950 Titanium White Meteorite Special Edition. Its automatic movement housed in an ultra-light 39mm titanium case affixed to an Hermès alligator strap, what really sets this timepiece apart is its small-seconds dial — painstakingly crafted from a one-of-a-kind slice of chemically-whitened meteor that crashed to Earth in Sweden. Destined to make a big impact on your man.

Masters of the ultra-thin movement Piaget have released an outstanding series of ‘throwback’ timepieces to mark the 60th anniversary of their iconic Altiplano line, a highlight among them being the 40mm yellow-gold automatic with emerald-green dial and strap seen here, adorning the wrist of brand ambassador Ryan Reynolds. Sorry ladies, you can’t have Deadpool himself — but your man can have his dead cool watch.

You’ll leave your man breathless with the latest diver’s watch from Panerai. Thanks to its super-strong composite carbon fiber case, the 50-unit special-edition Luminor 1950 Carbotech 3 Days is feather-light, in spite of its imposing 49mm size. Meanwhile, the innovative self-lubricating and dry-lubricating materials used in its movement (including a Tantalum-based ceramic, silicon and DLC) give Panerai the confidence to provide a remarkable 50-year guarantee.

Turn him on with a tourbillon — Ulysse Nardin’s new model will allow you to do so without utterly breaking the bank. Despite boasting a beautiful classic enamel dial, a manufacture movement and a tourbillon — that most enchanting (and generally, outrageously expensive) of horological contrivances — the Marine Tourbillon Grand Feu can be had for a little less than $30,000. Serious bang for the buck.

If your man’s a frequent international traveler, Girard-Perregaux’s 1966 WW.TC (World Wide Time Control) will make the perfect Valentine’s present — one that will serve both his jet-setting ends, and your needs. Easily adjusted to simultaneously track the hour at home and in whatever time-zone he may find himself, he’ll have no excuse not to call home at the appropriate moment with this elegant 40mm timekeeper (available in rose gold and stainless steel) affixed to his wrist.

By Christian Barker Courtesy Forbes