Top 5 Exotic Cars of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

The Geneva Motor Show is famous for being the event where all the world’s best supercars and exotics debut.

What are our favorite exotics revealed in Switzerland this week? There was a lot to pick from, but here are five.

5. Ferrari 488 Pista

You can’t have a list of supercars like this one without including a Ferrari. And this right here is the legendary Italian brand’s new 488 Pista, which is more powerful and about 90 kilograms lighter than the 488 GTB. Its 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 packs 710 horsepower and 567 foot-pounds of torque, enough to complete the zero-to-62-mile-an-hour sprint in just 2.85 seconds.

4. Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder

This blue beauty is the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, an open-air Italian exotic. It shares the hard-top model’s 5.2-liter V10 that’s good for 640 horsepower. Thanks to the added bulk of that roof mechanism the curb weight is now around 3,300 pounds, an increase of about 275. This gain does impact performance, with the zero-to-60 increasing by four-tenths of a second to 3.1, which is still, you know, PLENTY FAST.

3. Zenvo TSR-S

Danish supercar-builder Zenvo revealed their TSR-S here in Geneva. It’s basically a roadgoing version of the track-only TSR. A mid-mounted 5.8-liter twin-supercharged – yes you heard me correctly, twin supercharged – V8 cranks out 1,177 horsepower and 811 foot-pounds of twist. With a steel and aluminum semi-monocoque structure and room for two, it can blast to mile-a-minute speed in 2.8 seconds. Terminal velocity is electronically limited at 202 miles an hour.

2. Rimac C_2

Next up, the Rimac C_2, an electric hypercar that claims to have 1,914 horses and 1,696 foot-pounds of torque on tap, a tap of your right foot, that is. Four electric motors – one at each wheel – deliver all that giddy-up. This largely carbon-fiber exotic can reach 60 miles an hour in less than two seconds, top speed is advertised at 258 miles an hour. But if you don’t feel like driving, it also boasts of level-four autonomy and artificial intelligence.

1. Bugatti Chiron Sport

But now for the Bugatti Chiron Sport, arguably the most beautiful car here. It’s a lighter, faster version of this ultra-exclusive roadgoing rocket. Thanks to a mild weight-loss program it’s shed about 40 pounds compared to the standard model. These changes, and others, result in a striking performance improvement, making it five seconds faster around the Nardo Ring. As for visuals, the car is dressed in unique two-tone paint and features a 16 on the grille, which refers to its cylinder count. Expect the Chiron Sport to cost well north of $3 million.