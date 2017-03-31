Top 5 golf courses in the Italian Alps

It’s hard to envisage a more stunning location for golf than one found amongst the spectacular vistas of the Italian Alps. There are five particularly awe-inspiring courses which all deliver panoramic views and luxurious, bespoke facilities.

Menaggio e Canebbia Golf Club

Created 110 years ago, Menaggio e Cadenabbia Golf Club is Italy’s second oldest golf club. This historic venue has a beautiful setting in Lake Como with wonderful mountain aspects. Its 18 holes are spread across a hilly pre-Alpine landscape, ensuring an invigorating and challenging game. Afterwards, a warm welcome and tasty cuisine awaits at the historic clubhouse.

Via Lattea Golf Course

A very special experience awaits during the summer months at the Via Lattea Golf Course in Sestriere. With the notable distinction of being Europe’s highest 18 hole course, it soars above the legendary Italian “Milky Way” ski area. Useful club amenities include a conference room and children’s playground, and despite its dramatic Alpine setting, the course is only of moderate technical difficulty, with broad fairways expertly designed by English pro golfers. Founded back in 1932, and host of the Italian Open in 1936, it also has a good restaurant, La Gargote, on site.

Arzaga Golf Club

Arzaga Golf Club is renowned for its natural beauty, in a breath-taking setting near Lake Arzaga, with lovely Alpine views. Designed by Jack Nicklaus II and Gary Player. Arzaga golf course pays a great deal of attention to getting luxury details right. The golf carts come complete with waterproof stereo speakers, guaranteeing high quality sound accompaniment of players’ choice for their round, there is a notably well-equipped gold pro shop and the restaurant offers not only fine dining but panoramic views from its large windows. The Arzaga Golf Academy offers formal training to an extremely high quality for those learning or honing their game.

Asolo Golf Club

Asolo Golf Club, just outside Cavaso del Tomba, is on a grand scale, with a 27 hole course, clubhouse and golf academy. Its exclusive and tranquil setting in Treviso north of Venice was cherry-picked by the Benetton family when they commissioned it, and it was completed 20 years ago. Nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps, it is distinguished by its water features and traditional stone walls. The restaurant serves up Venetian regional specialities and there is a large outdoor pool with its own bar and solarium.

San Lorenzo Mountain Lodge

Perhaps most beguiling of all, San Lorenzo Mountain Lodge in the South Tyrol is an extraordinary place with its own private 18 hole golf course. It has received the outstanding accolade of best chalet in Italy many times, based upon the unique experience, of remarkable quality, which it offers. To enhance the heightened sense of luxury, the property has its own helipad, as well as a spa, outdoor whirlpool bath and meditation zone for relaxation after a long day out enjoying the golf course.

Only completed four and a half years ago, the course at San Lorenzo was designed by renowned American golf course designer Ron Kirby. It is a vertical gold course, which offers a highly challenging and different golfing experience. Though the golf course is new, the chalet dates back to the sixteenth century and offers exquisite food, interiors and amenities.

These five singular courses together offer a spectrum of year-round pleasure in one of Italy’s most alluring regions.

By Paola Fiocchi Van den Brande, Director of Passepartout Homes Ltd. Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog