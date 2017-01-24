Top 5 Top 5 Prime Destinations For Luxury Safaris

The best time to go on a safari is at any time as tropical climates dominate countries with the most inviting natural reserves. This year is an excellent time to head out for safaris especially in Africa’s natural kingdoms awaiting travelers’ binoculars for in-depth observations and occasional close-ups akin to supervised wild meet-and-greets.

Travelers can decide to take a short flight or the scenic route through dirt roads to reach Zambia’s Liuwa Plains National Park. Located in the western part of the region, the photogenic sights of Liuwa Plains make it an amazing backdrop for the frequently passing lions, zebras and rare avian wildlife — everyone who seem to know when cameras are taking photographs as they pause conveniently for observation. Stay in the nearby luxury villas near the plains — which can be costly with an $845 nightly price tag.

When travelers say Zimbabwe, one automatically retreats to the thought of an amazing wildlife photo reminiscent of Disney’s “Lion King.” Zimbabwe has long since modernized everything, allowing them to protect their wildlife better. A private preserve near the Zambezi River in the form of Matetsi River Lodge features 4×4 rides across amazing views of the river — the background for elephants, zebras, panthers and other safari beauties travelers may encounter.

Dreamworks knew well their animated “Madagascar” film would boost safari visits into the northeastern part of the region despite its exorbitant price of $21,416 per person. According to CNN, Miavana is accessible only through a transport helicopter to arrive in a well-maintained and preserved sanctuary of both land and sea life.

Family travels focused on education and an amazing experience should always put South Africa’s “The Ant’s Nest” in their list. Inclusive of a pool, amenities include “game drives” that showcase the rare breed of rhinos, felines and deers even — with all trips supervised by professional safari guides.

According to The Telegraph, Pumulani is quite expensive but probably not as expensive as Madgascar’s Miavana. Expect to spend at least $1000 per person but also expect to see some otters, hundreds of avian wildlife and experience amazing sundown cruises.