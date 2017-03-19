Top Events to Travel to by Private Jet in 2017

Although only mid-way through March, 2017 has already been host to some of the most popular events that occur each year. The Australian Open, Super Bowl, and New York Fashion Week have all come and gone, but there are still several events that have yet to begin.

Here are some of the most exclusive events to travel to by private jet still to come in 2017:

NCAA Final Four

April 1 – April 3, 2017

The NCAA Final Four takes place at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona where March Madness comes to a close with the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball champion.

Masters Golf Tournament

April 6 – April 9, 2017

The 2017 Masters kicks off during the first week of April at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. In between tee offs, there are plenty of ways to explore everything this historic town has to offer.

Kentucky Derby

May 5 – May 6, 2017

The annual horse race in Louisville, Kentucky takes place at Churchill Downs during the first weekend of May. The 2017 Kentucky Derby will be the 143rd running, and is popularly known as “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports.”

Cannes Film Festival

May 17 – May 28, 2017

This year’s Cannes Festival will celebrate its 70th anniversary in Cannes, France and bring film stars from around the world together to celebrate films of all genres.

French Open

May 22 – June 11, 2017

Even though the Australian Open has concluded, there is still time to see one of the major tennis tournaments in 2017. The French Open will begin on May 22nd and run through June 11, 2017 at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Indianapolis 500

May 28, 2017

The 101st Indy 500 held at the Motor Speedway in Indiana takes place over Memorial Day weekend and is known as one of the greatest race events ever.

Oktoberfest

September 16 – October 3, 2017

Germany’s annual Oktoberfest is an 18-day long festival held in Munich. Featuring numerous beer tents, amusement rides, and games, the festival attracts millions of people from around the world each year.

Monaco Yacht Show

September 27 – September 30, 2017

The highly-anticipated Monaco Yacht Show will be returning to Port Hercules this year to showcase luxury superyachts over four days.

by Amanda Kennedy Courtesy Magellan Jets