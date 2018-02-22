Top Home Trends for 2018

With Spring just around the corner, now’s the ideal time to start thinking about carrying out home renovations during the warmer months. “ If you’re thinking about selling up and moving to pastures new, renovating your house can also significantly raise its value” says Newington Green estate agent, M&M Property. We take a look at some of the hottest home improvement trends for 2018, and you don’t have to break the bank to make your home more appealing to buyers.

Colourful rooms

After a couple of years of edgy greys and monochromes, the new colorful rooms will be a welcome change to anyone who prefers things a little more vibrant. Increasing the amount of color you use in your rooms can immediately make it more inviting and homely, creating a happy and energetic feel.

“If you’re not ready to go for a really bold splash of different hues, you can experiment with color by investing in a few bright accessories, gadgets and pieces of art” suggests Knightsbridge estate agent, Plaza Estates.

Earthy kitchens and bathrooms

One of the key design predictions for 2018 is that we’ll say goodbye to white and stainless steel sinks and hello to rich organic materials like stone, concrete, granite and copper. This will add a warm and rich effect which works equally well in modern and traditional homes.

You can also expect to see plenty of trough sinks for a country farmhouse effect.

Flowery patterns

Floral prints are making a big come back this year, so if you like your patterns big, bold and colorful you’ll love this trend. Think bright pink peonies, happy sunflowers and big leafy prints for curtains and upholstery.

Vintage style lights

There will be a big move towards vintage light fittings this year, so keep an eye out for copper pendants, old fashioned lamps and Tiffany style designs.

Wooden features

The “bringing the outside in” trend has been popular for a few years, but this takes the concept to a whole new level. Wooden walls with engravings and etchings will be big news this year, and the richer quality of wood the better.

Pretty backsplashes

Gone are the days when we had to settle for tile backsplashes- modern designs are much more adventurous, and one of the big trends that’s set to brighten up homes this year is wallpaper style effects. Bright florals, Moroccan prints and bold retro styles will be seen in all the most fashionable homes in 2018.

Calm, minimalist bedrooms

We’ve seen a lot of chandeliers and fancy bedrooms over recent years, but 2018 is taking a more reserved approach to our most restful rooms. Think whites, fluid lines and soothing colors for a Zen-like effect.

Battersea estate agent, Eden Harper says that everyone can bring an element of the new trends into their homes without having to spend thousands on getting an interior design team in. “Invest in a few key accessories and visit charity shops and car boot sales for some retro pieces that will make it look like you’ve spent a fortune on making your home fashionable.”