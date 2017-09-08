Top luxury launches at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

will bring a drop-top version of its Aventator S supercar to the motor show, a year after the hard-top version made its debut there.

The Aventador S Roadster is almost identical to the regular version, but weighs an extra 50kg. That may be because convertible variants of cars often need extra strengthening components to compensate for the absence of a roof. It also retains the hard-top version’s 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, which goes from 0-62mph in just three seconds.

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche’s new third-generation Cayenne will made its public debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. While the new car bares a striking resemblance to its predecessor, it has been built on an all-new platform from parent company Volkswagen – lowering the weight by about 70kg.

It also gets a sleeker design, with a body-wide tail light cluster similar to the company’s Panamera saloon, as well as a sloping roofline at the rear end.

Bentley Continental GT

A new and sportier version of the Bentley Continental GT has just been revealed, days before its official debut at the Frankfurt motor show in mid September. The grand tourer, which has been around for well over a decade, has undergone a radical design overhaul. The new car takes its inspiration from the company’s sporty EXP 10 Speed 6 concept that appeared at the Geneva motor show in 2015.

Mercedes GLC Hydrogen version

Mercedes Benz said it will unveil a production-ready hydrogen car on September 12 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Mercedes said in 2016 that it planned to reveal a GLC F-Cell at some point this year. At the time, Mercedes said the GLC will come equipped with a 9 kWh battery to provide an all-electric range of 30 miles. The battery and fuel-cell stack will produce a combined range of 310 miles.

MINI Electric Concept

Mini has unveiled its electric hatchback concept and it plans to show it to fans at Frankfurt. The three-door EV is clearly inspired by the company’s iconic Cooper, although it carries a bunch of design cues that signify its electric lineage.

The car sports a silver and yellow colour scheme derived from the experimental Mini E from 2009, the website says, while the Union Flag LED tail lights wink at its British heritage. The EV hatchback is expected to come with a 190-mile battery range and a zero to 62mph time of around 7.5secs. Production will kick off in 2019 at the company’s factory in Oxford, but the powertrain will be built in Germany.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar’s first attempt at an electric car was first shown at last year’s Los Angeles motor show. The British carmaker is expected to reveal the EV in near-production form at Frankfurt.

Called the I-Pace, the SUV is powered by a pair of electric motors that together produce 395bhp, helping it go from zero to 60mph in around four seconds. The motors are attached to a 90kWh battery and the company may announce more battery options at the show.

Audi A7

Audi has already refreshed several cars in its line-up this year, but the German car giant looks set to announce a new version of its sleek saloon A7 at the motor show. The A7 will not only have a new look, but is expected to adopt autonomous technology from the range-topping A8, according to the magazine. There’s also a chance it will come with an optional e-tron hybrid powertrain to “keep up with its rivals like the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid and upcoming BMW 6-series GT.”

BMW X7

BMW has significantly increased its SUV stable over the past couple of years. And next week a range-topping BMW X7 will join the line-up at Frankfurt. The new model debuts a radical new look for a BMW SUV, with an angular design similar to the company’s recent 8 Series and Z4 concepts, rather than the curvy lines seen on existing models. The X7 Concept also comes with “a smattering of eDrive badges” which suggests it will come with hybrid engine options.

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari made a surprise announcement in the run-up to the Frankfurt motor show when it revealed the replacement for its California T supercar, the Portofino.

The drop-top supercar has undergone a significant redesign that incorporates styling cues from the company’s 812 Superfast grand tourer and the GTC4 Lusso shooting brake. It’s powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 motor from the Ferrari 488 supercar and boasts a power output of 592bhp.

BMW M5

BMW has just revealed its new M5 super saloon and it’s tipped to make an appearance in Frankfurt. The 5 Series-based performance car features a reworked version of the company’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine which produces 592bhp and 553lb-ft of torque. It’s the first M-branded car to come with an all-wheel drive system and this helps the M5 go from zero to 62mph in just 3.4secs.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com