Top Winter Getaways in the U.S.



It can be easy to feel cooped up during the winter season due to harsh weather conditions outside. Many people look forward to the spring season to get outside and bask in the sunshine. When you want to enjoy the season while spending time in the great outdoors, there are a few winter getaways to consider in 2017.

Estes Park, Colorado

Located at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Estes Park features cozy cabins that make for secret hideaways when you want a winter getaway. Those who want to spend time outside in the snow can enjoy activities that include sleigh riding, ice skating, and snow mobiling. Many of the cabins also feature decks that have hot tubs, which makes for an incredible way of staying warm while taking in the views.

Jackson, Wyoming

Escape to a winter wonderland in Jackson, Wyoming where you can be surrounded by snow-covered peaks and explore the outdoor setting on snow mobiles. Jackson is the perfect place to take a sleigh ride through a herd of elk or see deer in the distance. The remote location is perfect for those who want to avoid the crowds and indulge in the Western romance of the destination, according to triptodiscover.com.

Sedona, Arizona

The desert is picturesque during the winter months where you can get a glimpse of expansive canyons that are covered in snow. Consider going on several different hiking trails or taking a hot air balloon ride for a chance to see the breathtaking views of the sunset. The bright blue skies and quiet location make it a relaxing place to travel to when you want to unwind. Sedona is also known as one of the top places to stargaze at night with the twinkling lights that can be seen overhead.

Vail, Colorado

Perhaps one of the most popular ski destinations in the world, Vail is an enchanting place to have a winter getaway for those who want to have a busy itinerary. The location boasts luxurious ski resorts that cater to families who want to have plenty of fun. Multi-lane inner tubing is available and can be enjoyed by both children and adults. A scenic gondola ride is the highlight of the destination for guests who plan to dine at the top of the mountain, according to vail.com. Other popular activities include ski biking, snowmobiling, and snowboarding. Several different local shops rent out ski and snowboarding equipment to ensure that you’re fully equipped and stay safe while hitting the powder. You can use a snowboard size chart to determine the right type of gear to use.

Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is located in the Sierra Nevada of the U.S. and is a close-knit community that welcomes tourists during the winter season. The location is popular for the sweeping views of the mountains and the busy downtown area where visitors can shop and dine. Heavenly Mountain Resort offers different trails for beginners and advanced skiers or snowboarders.

While spending time in Lake Tahoe, many people enjoy visiting the multiple casinos that are available by the lake. Tourists also prefer to take a ride on the gondola to photograph the panoramic views of the mountains and dine at the restaurants that are available at the top of the hill.

Lower Waterford, VT

The scenes at Lower Waterford, VT look like they belong on Christmas cards where quaint chapels and wooded trails are available. You can book a room in a cozy bed and breakfast before visiting cheese makers and craft breweries in the local area.

