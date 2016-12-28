Top Winter Sports and Where to Find Them

Winter can be a great time for having fun through sporting activities and other events aimed at improving your fitness and health. With just a little space, there is no shortage of options to get you rolling outside. From snow tubing, tobogganing, snowmobiling, and skiing, the chilly season can be turned around to become as eventful as any other season.

Snow tubing & Tobogganing

Snow tubing is one of the most exciting winter games. The sporting activity involves spinning around in circles while the player is moving downhill, a challenge that makes the sport even more exciting. What’s more, you can go downhill past midnight courtesy of midnight madness especially for the people living or touring anywhere near Mad River in Ohio. The slopes for snow tubing are pretty awesome, but it is the experience of flying down in the middle of the night that is much more exciting.

Tobogganing

Do you remember those days as a kid that you would slide down a big hill on a sled during winter and never got to the end? Well, what goes around comes back. The good news is that you can now get pretty close to the slope if you visit the Wildkogel Sledding Arena in Bramberg, Austria.

This tobogganing haven is situated in western Austria and is undoubtedly the biggest tobogganing hill in the world. It will take you around 30 to 50 minutes to get downhill. With such a long course, it will certainly feel like an eternity of tobogganing fun.

Snowmobiling

The Yellowstone National Park in Montana is definitely the best place in the world to go for snowmobiling. Its western part has an average of 143 inches of snow annually, which implies that as long as it’s during the winter, you can visit the place, put on your snowmobile and cruise through fantastic, scenic terrains of fresh white powder. A good number of people started riding the modern-day snowmobile in the early 1960s. Remarkably, the event has turned out to be a popular sport in Montana and for tourists ever since.

The scenic beauty you get to experience as you ride in the wide open spaces also adds to the excitement of the Montana snowmobiling event. It is definitely one of the best places in the world to visit when it comes to matters of snowmobiling.

Skiing

Snow-capped peaks and powdered steeps; sparkling lakes and emerald green golf courses; challenging hiking trails and inviting restaurants — Whistler’s offerings suit every season. However, its most popular attraction remains as Whistler Blackcomb Mountain, and why wouldn’t it? The massive resort spans more than 8,100 acres of land, sees nearly 40 feet of snowfall annually and boasts some of the most active après-ski spots in North America. Just use a ski size chart to get yourself situated with some solid skis and you’ll be on your way to enjoying all that Whistler has to offer.

The entire town, which sits about 80 miles north of Vancouver, embodies the ski-chic atmosphere, hosting dozens of ski and snowboard competitions and festivals annually. Whistler continues to buzz through the warmer months, when more outdoor enthusiasts come out to play. Visitors can try bungee jumping, or hiking and biking up the mountains. And those who come to town looking for photo-ops will find plenty. The Coast Mountains offer a picture-perfect setting: You’ll find the best views on a ride on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola, which spans Whistler and Blackcomb mountains.