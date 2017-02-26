Torch Doha wins award

The Torch Doha has been recognised as Luxury Hotel of the Year – Qatar at the Luxury Travel Guide (LTG) Africa and Middle East Awards 2017.

The LTG awards identify the best hotels and accommodation options with its criteria focused on innovation, design, rooms and facilities, gastronomic achievements, service excellence, use of technology, sustainable development, marketing and branding, employee satisfaction and location.

Sherif Sabry, The Torch Doha’s general manager, said: “It is a great honour for us to have received such an important award. With great satisfaction we accept the most celebrated title in the 2017 Luxury Travel Guide Awards.”

Vinny Bindra, account manager at Luxury Travel Guide, added: “Being recognised as Luxury Hotel of the Year in our awards really compliments the effort and hard work everyone at The Torch Doha has put into the hotel.”

Standing at 300m high and offering a 360° panoramic view of Doha, The Torch Doha has over 150 luxury rooms for guests looking for a luxurious experience.

The judging panel for the awards included TV personalities Anthony Melchiorri (Hotel Impossible, Five Star Secrets) and Shane Green (Resort Rescue), luxury travel photographer

Courtesy Gulf Times