Transform Your Patio into a Luxurious Resort

With sunny skies and warm temperatures, to spend a day like that outside is the best. But if you’re tied to your home in any way so you can’t leave it, why not bring a little piece of oasis to you? You can spend time at home and still be outside if you create a nice patio space. Think of it as another room – or an extension of your house. You can transform it into a living area that has a seamless transition from your indoor space. There is so much potential to add value to your home with a patio and backyard area, you just need to find time and inspiration to make it your own.

That’s why we decided to give you a few ideas how to create a patio you won’t regret spending the whole summer at:

Outdoor furniture

If you have an old mattress that’s still in good condition, integrate it into your outdoor space. You can place it on the patio furniture or on a platform to make space feel like a day at the spa. If you’re feeling a little bold, you can still find not so expensive high-end outdoor furniture that not only looks great but is also resilient and will last for years to come. You can install a built-in dining room table for people to gather for social events and dinners. Use chairs and booth-like seating with cushions for a cozy effect that resembles an indoor living room.

Shade

If you’re using your patio for extended periods of time, you have to make sure to have shade. Modern day shade products are built with light weight strong metals and colorful fabrics made to stand up against even the harshest weather. The heat won’t be an obstacle when you’ve provided the much needed shade. You can install all sorts of umbrellas: they come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, patterns, materials, and best of all they’re durable and can be moved easily. However, if you have a larger area to cover, you can install shade awning or cabana.

Fireplace or Fire Pit

A fire pit or fireplace can surely make for a warmer evening with the family gathered together around it. A modern-looking fire pit can be adapted to any patio and look awesome whole year round. An outdoor fireplace, however, will become the focal point of your outdoor area and influence every decorating decision around itself. Keeping warm has never looked so gorgeous before.

Outdoor kitchen

An outdoor kitchen is a crown jewel of every patio. It is one thing when you snooze away on a sunny day in your lounge chair, but it’s a whole other story when you sit outside with your family and enjoy a tasty dinner, or when you invite your friends over for some barbecue. Outdoor kitchen designs are becoming more and more popular in new housing plans simply because people love them. Why? Cooking outside is fun! Having an outdoor kitchen gives you an extension from your home’s living area or kitchen to cook and entertain guests.

Outdoor decorations

You can bring your garden to life with all sorts of flowers, bushes, trees, statues or even fountains. A soothing sound of water from an elegant fountain provides a comforting backdrop for your patio or yard. If you’re feeling creative, you can even create a small pond in your backyard! Add statuary or metal art to decorate your garden with your own personal style or theme. Garden fountains are created in hundreds of shapes and sizes to fit even the smallest outdoor spaces, so you don’t have to worry if it’ll fit. Tru-Balustrade Sunshine Coast advises that if you have a terrace, the best way to make it stand out is to install a balustrade system. Not only does it look chic, they will last longer, and are fairly easy to install.

Conclusion

Whether you want to entertain the masses or have an intimate space for just a few, a nicely furnished and organized patio will be perfect for warm nights. All you have to do is plan carefully and know your needs. And remember – accents and furniture style can make all of the difference.

