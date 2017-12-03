Travel survey reveals millennials prefer investing in experiences rather than luxury

Some of the top domestic destinations are Goa and Manali, while internationally, the top destinations are Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and UK, said the survey.

When it comes to holidaying, millennials are prioritising rich experiences and exploration of the unknown this winter season, according to a survey conducted by online travel portal Yatra.com. The portal conducted its annual winter survey amongst 1,592 respondents, out of which 43% who responded were millennials. In the survey conducted, it was found that 71% of the respondents are keen on travelling this winter season, read a statement.

It was seen that while 31% of the people were willing to spend over Rs 50,000 on a trip, the preferred choice of accommodation remains budget hotels, which reveals that travellers are preferring experiences over comfort. Travellers are also embarking on domestic travel for shorter yet frequent trips as 66% of the respondents said they are looking to travel for less than seven days. The data further suggests a hike in advance bookings with almost 38% respondents planning to make bookings 1 to 3 months prior to the travel date.

Some of the top domestic destinations are different places in Goa like Butterfly beach, situated on the island of Canacona, Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, Hollant Beach and Vasco da Gama. Manali also takes one of the top spots with destinations like Parvati Valley, Tosh and Keylong. On the other hand, top destination internationally are Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and UK.

Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com said: “The Indian traveller is not just constantly evolving but also seeking enriching and exploratory experiences. Holidaying has become more frequent and that’s a trend that has been confirmed by 46% travellers who are looking to travel 2 to 4 times a year. Our survey further highlights that contrary to the usual preference of international destinations in the winter, we have seen a number of travellers opting for domestic destinations this time around.”

