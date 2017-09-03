Uk venues win luxury global travel accolades

Celebrated Living magazine reveals its Platinum List Awards Showcasing the best of the best in luxury travel

Venues in London, Oxfordshire and Berkshire have been named as some of the best luxury travel destinations in the world by global travellers.

The Platinum List, created by global travel media company Ink, for American Airlines premium-class publication, Celebrated Living magazine.

The seven venues, which includes the luxurious Claridge’s, awarded the best city hotel, Ronnie Scott’s, best live music venue, and the Savoy, best classic restaurants were voted on by global readers of the American Airline’s magazine following a shortlist selection by 14 renowned international judges.

Thousands of votes were cast and counted across the 21 categories. They were then compiled to create a definitive list of the best resorts, hotels, luxury cruises and tours, fine dining and nightlife spots around the world.

The UK winners were:

BEST CITY HOTELS – Claridge’s, London

BEST COUNTRY HOUSE HOTELS – Cliveden House, Berkshire

BEST HOTEL DESIGN – The Rosewood, London

BEST CLASSIC RESTAURANTS – Savoy Grill, London

BEST RESTAURANT SCENES – Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUES – Ronnie Scott’s, London

BEST PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP CLUBS – Harry’s Bar, London

The UK tied with France for the highest number of venue listings for the 2017 Celebrated Living Platinum List Awards (outside of the USA), with Italy, China, Mexico and the Caribbean all scooping up three venue listings each.

The fourteen judges, all noted connoisseurs from the worlds of media, fashion, architecture and hospitality included: Pritzker Prize winning architect Richard Meier, PBS and Travel Channel host Samantha Brown and Michelin starred chef, Mark Sargeant.

“Our Platinum List Awards issue of Celebrated Living magazine is a highlight of the year, when we join our own experiences and knowledge with that of experts in the field and, most importantly, our loyal and affluent readers”, said Celebrated Living magazine Editor-in-Chief Eric Newill.

“We’re delighted to showcase the best of the best in luxury travel, as these awards represent the most inspiring places, people and destinations that are making travel memorable and exciting today. We hope the Platinum List Awards will stimulate readers to book their next trip.”

The winners appear in the September/October issue of Celebrated Living magazine for American Airlines.

Courtesy Hospitality & Catering News