Utopia, a 1.1 Billion Dollar Residential Cruise Ship and Luxury Hotel. Top Residences priced at $44 million

Until now, the ship The World has been the world’s largest and most expensive residential cruise ship. However, there is a new ship under construction, being built in Europe, called Utopia. With an estimated value of $1.1 billion, Utopia is a revolutionary vessel with both private high-end residences and a luxury hotel.

Utopia’s private Residents’ Club will be one of the most exclusive social clubs in the world with members from Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East and Africa. In the Residents’ Club members can dine, drink, lounge on the sundeck, swim and enjoy concierge services. For those who love golf, Utopia will have a golf club that books members both onboard the ship’s course and at the best golf courses around the world.

David Robb, the Harvard and Yale educated founder behind Utopia explained, “Our ocean liner will visit exotic ports and celebrate at the world’s most exclusive events.” Utopia will carry her residents to events such as the Olympics, Monte Carlo Grand Prix, Cannes Film Festival, Melbourne Cup, Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, and to ports that many cruise liners are not authorized to visit. Most cruise ships only stay in port for up to a few days, however, Utopia will stay in port up to weeks at a time so guests and owner’s may enjoy more time experiencing the beautiful locations.

“Our residents will also enjoy privileged access to some of the world’s greatest art and cultural events and prestigious galas and sporting events. We are creating a floating community where residents feel pampered, rested, well traveled and inspired by this extraordinary luxury travel experience. There is also top tier education for families, advanced anti-aging and preventative medicine, philanthropy gathering, and philanthropic outings to give back abroad,’’ said Robb in a statement.

Utopia is estimated to set sail in 2020 with most of the private residences sold prior to that time. The residences range from $4.4 million to $44 million and have revolutionized onboard ship living. With every amenity available on a yacht and the comforts of a home, these residences are customizable as well. The Utopia team has developed and patented lots of new systems such a laser stabilizers, allowing it to feel more like a small yacht, to environmental factors to recycle water used to clean the ship to protect the ocean.

Courtesy Utopia Residences / Lorre White