Vacheron Constantin Unveils Affordable Luxury With New Overseas Dual Time Zone Watches

Affordable luxury means different things to different people, but when a brand like the venerable Vacheron Constantin — the oldest continually operating Swiss watch brand — unveils watches that retail for less than $25,000 it is something to talk about. Typically, Vacheron Constantin watches are much more expensive, with many of its more complicated watches retailing for well over $100,000. Now, in anticipation of the upcoming Salon International De La Haute Horologerie (SIHH) exhibition in January 2018, the brand unveils pre-SIHH timepieces in the much-coveted Overseas collection. The new watches are designed to attract a younger audience.

The new Overseas Dual Time watches, which will be in stores beginning in February 2018, are available in three versions. Two, the most affordable models at $24,700, are crafted in stainless steel cases. One watch features a rich blue dial, while the other one flaunts a silver-toned dial for a crisp, clean look. The third model is crafted in 18-karat 5N pink gold with a silver-hued dial and retailing for $39,500.

Each of the new Overseas Dual Time watches houses an all-new mechanical self-winding movement, Vacheron Constantin Caliber 5110 DT. Housing 234 individual, hand-finished components, teh movemetn features twin barrels and offers 60 hours of power reserve. This caliber is the result of several years of research and development, and enables simultaneous reading of the two time zones via coaxial hands.

The local time zone — corresponding to the user’s current location — is read off of the regular hour hand. There is a second hour hand, with a triangular arrow tip, that indicates the home time zone.

All functions are set via the crown, which can be moved in two directions to set local time independently from home time. There is also a day/night indication for the home time so that one doesn’t accidentally make a call home in the middle of the night. Additionally, the watch offers a pointer type date display that is adjusted via a screw-lock pusher at 4 o’clock. This date synchronizes with the local time.

