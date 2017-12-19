Villas of Distinction® Reveals the Top Five Trending Villa Vacation Destinations for 2018

Based on booking trends, full-service premier luxury villa provider Villas of Distinction releases insight into what destinations are hot for villa vacations in 2018

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Villas of Distinction ® , the world’s premier luxury villa rental company as part of World Travel Holdings, announces 2018’s year’s most sought after villa vacation destinations based on industry insights — Italy, Orlando, Hawaii, Turks & Caicos and Jamaica.

Italy – “This destination continues to be our strongest in terms of bookings,” said Steve Lassman , vice president of villa product & agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “ Italy’s culture, the food & wine and its historical beauty continue to be magical and captivating for consumers. Italy is the perfect destination to immerse in and Villas of Distinction’s personal concierge can create a customized cultural experience.” View villas in Italy . Orlando – It is no secret that Orlando, Fla. is one of the most popular destinations for families and multi-generational travelers and there is literally something for everyone, at every price point. Lassman said, “One of the growing trends we are seeing in Orlando are ‘Girlfriend Getaways’ as they combine the excitement of a day at the parks with dining and shopping and the relaxation of a villa.” View Villas in Orlando . Turks & Caicos – “Villa bookings to this area are growing rapidly as guests are looking for islands with wonderful white sand beaches, staffed villas and award-winning restaurants, and the Turks & Caicos checks all of these boxes,” stated Lassman. “Air service is growing rapidly as you now have many cities within the U.S. and Canada offering non-stop service, so it’s easier than ever to get there.” View villas in Turks & Caicos. Jamaica – A villa vacation to Jamaica continues to provide the best value of any Caribbean villa experience. Staff including a chef, butler, housekeeper and laundress are included in the cost of most Jamaica villas, making each villa a personalized vacation with a staff to cater to one’s every need. In addition, the island has so much to offer in the way of activities from snorkeling, scuba diving, golfing, hiking, zip lining, and horseback riding to climbing the world-famous 600-foot-high Dunn’s River Falls or enjoying Jamaica’s 27 native species at the Rocklands Feeding Station. View villas in Jamaica . Hawaii – “Villas of Distinction continues to see substantial growth in Hawaii , in particular, the Big Island and Maui ,” Lassman stated. “Vacationers who have already experienced the other sun & fun destinations we offer and are looking for an alternative warm-weather locale with breathtaking views and a slew of outdoor activities are considering the beauty of the Hawaiian islands. In addition, it is always a popular bucket list destination.” View villas in Hawaii .

Last year’s leading villa vacation destinations were:

Italy Hawaii Jamaica St. John Florida

