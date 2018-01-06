Virtuoso Picks Top Luxury Hotel Trends to Watch in 2018

Virtuoso has released its picks for the top hotel trends to watch in 2018, based on the newest additions to its Best of the Best catalog of luxury hotels. Here are the trends Virtuoso says travel agents should keep on their radar screens:

The Cool Factor: Stunning design, on-point amenities and unique character define a new breed of Virtuoso lifestyle hotels and resorts, which deliver a cutting-edge experience unlike traditional properties.

Trusted luxury brands grew their Virtuoso presence with Pendry San Diego, Thompson Seattle, Andaz Scottsdale and The London EDITION .

and . NUO Beijing offers a dynamic atmosphere where Ming Dynasty tradition meets hip modernity.

offers a dynamic atmosphere where Ming Dynasty tradition meets hip modernity. Sao Paulo’s innovative Hotel Unique is where architecture, design, gastronomy and service intersect.

Adventure Abounds: With its wide appeal to all travelers, the allure of adventure remains hot, with experiences ranging from soft adventure to nature immersion all the way to the extreme.

Guests at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka can discover the area by bicycle, go whale watching and explore national parks.

in can discover the area by bicycle, go whale watching and explore national parks. Tutka Bay Lodge and Winterlake Lodge in Alaska offer activities such as deep-sea and freshwater fishing, river rafting, bear viewing, glacier trekking, ocean kayaking and hiking.

Cities Rule: Virtuoso has added an array of properties in the world’s most alluring cities. Shopping, spa treatments, art and architecture, and culinary wonders abound at these urban retreats.

European grande dames steeped in history are what define properties such as Hotel Kamp in Helsinki , the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich and the Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris .

in , the in and the in . Understated elegance reigns at properties including London’s The Langham and Four Seasons New York Downtown .

and . Indulge passions such as art at The First Hotel Roma and cultural immersion at Hoshinoya Tokyo.

Exotic Glamping: Demand for luxury camping thrives as interest in authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences grows.

Minor Hotel’s tented camps in Kenya and Tanzania provide valuable perks for Virtuoso clients. At Loisaba Tented Camp , guests learn about preserving the local wilderness, then enjoy a private sundowner with cocktails and canapes. The Manor at Ngorongoro offers a coffee tour of the estate and private gourmet picnic with sparkling wine.

tented camps in and provide valuable perks for Virtuoso clients. At , guests learn about preserving the local wilderness, then enjoy a private sundowner with cocktails and canapes. offers a coffee tour of the estate and private gourmet picnic with sparkling wine. The Ultimate Travelling Camp offers unprecedented access to India’s mountains, deserts, jungles and festivals. These deluxe camps include spacious tents, complete with a private butler.

Family Fun: The 2018 Virtuoso Luxe Report identified family travel as a dominant niche, bolstered by the network’s portfolio of family-friendly properties.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania houses a Wildlife Academy with animals from all over the globe to educate and entertain guests.

in houses a with animals from all over the globe to educate and entertain guests. Switzerland’s Kulm Hotel St. Moritz offers a variety of perks as part of its Very Important Kids program, including free hot chocolate and ice cream.

offers a variety of perks as part of its program, including free hot chocolate and ice cream. VILA VITA Parc Resort in Portugal provides an array of children’s activities including an adventure playground, painting and baking.

Best of the Best is currently being distributed to the homes of 150,000 of Virtuoso’s best clients worldwide, as selected by their advisor. To view the directory online, click here.

Courtesy Travel Agent Central