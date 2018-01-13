Virtuoso® Recommends The Best Places To Go And Love Yourself

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2018 /CNW/ — Solo travelers need not shy away from trips because Valentine’s Day is looming. Leading global luxury travel network Virtuoso®, taking a page from crooner Justin Bieber’s book, offers this advice for singles: Go and love yourself. To escape the incessant messages of romantic love that are everywhere in mid-February, Virtuoso “proposes” that singles give themselves the gift of a trip on their own.

Singles are no longer waiting for a partner before seeing the world. The 2018 Virtuoso Luxe Report, which found that two-thirds of the network’s advisors foresee growth in solo travel this year, named five destinations for singles to fall in love with:

  1. Italy – Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner at the world’s smallest restaurant, with only one table. The waiter appears when summoned with a silver bell, and serves Italian specialties crafted from seasonal ingredients.
  2. England – Visitors can join legends such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd and record a masterpiece at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios. Sound engineers, musical directors, musicians and vocal coaches provide support in recording a song, regardless of ability.
  3. France – In Paris, arguably the world’s most romantic city, single travelers only need to awaken their inner fashionista to enjoy a visit. Heading to the finest boutiques with a fashion expert, reviewing trends, discovering designers, and building an enviable wardrobe, is a good way to show some love.
  4. Australia – Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to contemplate the theory of evolution, especially when guided by Charles Darwin’s great-great-grandson, Chris. In 1836 Darwin’s Australia visit helped shape his groundbreaking ideas. Today, visitors can walk in his legendary footsteps through the Blue Mountains, exploring the wildlife and landscapes that inspired him.
  5. Thailand – Travelers can create their own Valentine after learning the basics of traditional Thai drawing. A long-tail boat ride will carry them to an artist’s village, where a painter will explain the time-honored local style and teach visitors the fundamentals of drawing.

Many companies are acknowledging the solo travel boom by waiving the single supplements that raise the cost of a journey for travelers on their own. Virtuoso partners that eliminate or lower the supplement for select trips include Abercrombie & Kent, Aqua Expeditions, Azamara Club Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Ponant, Royal Caribbean International, Tauck and Zegrahm Expeditions.

Taking a solo journey does not mean traveling alone. Not only do Virtuoso travel advisors create trips of a lifetime with these kinds of rare experiences, they also provide constant support to ensure clients travel with confidence.

Courtesy Newswire.ca

