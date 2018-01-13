Virtuoso® Recommends The Best Places To Go And Love Yourself

Singles are no longer waiting for a partner before seeing the world. The 2018 Virtuoso Luxe Report, which found that two-thirds of the network’s advisors foresee growth in solo travel this year, named five destinations for singles to fall in love with:

Italy – Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner at the world’s smallest restaurant, with only one table. The waiter appears when summoned with a silver bell, and serves Italian specialties crafted from seasonal ingredients. England – Visitors can join legends such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd and record a masterpiece at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios. Sound engineers, musical directors, musicians and vocal coaches provide support in recording a song, regardless of ability. France – In Paris, arguably the world’s most romantic city, single travelers only need to awaken their inner fashionista to enjoy a visit. Heading to the finest boutiques with a fashion expert, reviewing trends, discovering designers, and building an enviable wardrobe, is a good way to show some love. Australia – Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to contemplate the theory of evolution, especially when guided by Charles Darwin’s great-great-grandson, Chris. In 1836 Darwin’s Australia visit helped shape his groundbreaking ideas. Today, visitors can walk in his legendary footsteps through the Blue Mountains, exploring the wildlife and landscapes that inspired him. Thailand – Travelers can create their own Valentine after learning the basics of traditional Thai drawing. A long-tail boat ride will carry them to an artist’s village, where a painter will explain the time-honored local style and teach visitors the fundamentals of drawing.

Many companies are acknowledging the solo travel boom by waiving the single supplements that raise the cost of a journey for travelers on their own. Virtuoso partners that eliminate or lower the supplement for select trips include Abercrombie & Kent, Aqua Expeditions, Azamara Club Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Ponant, Royal Caribbean International, Tauck and Zegrahm Expeditions.

Taking a solo journey does not mean traveling alone. Not only do Virtuoso travel advisors create trips of a lifetime with these kinds of rare experiences, they also provide constant support to ensure clients travel with confidence.

Courtesy Newswire.ca