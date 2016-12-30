Virtuoso’s hottest hotel openings of 2017

Leading luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso, along with its more than 770 travel agency partners worldwide, has identified the hottest hotel openings around the globe for this winter season and beyond.

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Mexico

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya opened its 214-room property on December 12, 2016. Bordering a crystalline lagoon and mangroves, the resort features an open layout flooded with sunlight and décor inspired by nature. Guests can explore the nearby ruins of Tulum, enjoy the natural swimming holes and access the 18-hole El Camaleón golf course designed by renowned architect and PGA legend Greg Norman.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, California

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will open in April 2017 on the corner of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards. Each of the 170 rooms will have unobstructed views of the city. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will oversee the hotel’s restaurant and the property will also offer a 5,000-square-foot spa and rooftop pool, the largest of its kind in Beverly Hills.

The Bangkok EDITION, Thailand

The Bangkok EDITION, a collaboration between Marriott International and renowned hotelier Ian Schrager, will open in June 2017. The 155-room property will be housed in the tallest building in Thailand, MahaNakhon Tower, overlooking Bangkok’s skyline.

The Fontenay Hamburg, Germany

When its doors open in summer 2017, the Fontenay Hamburg will be the city’s first new luxury hotel in 18 years. Located on the tranquil banks of Lake Alster, the fluid-like exterior mirrors the rippled lines in the water and surrounding parkland. The 131 rooms and suites each have a private balcony, with the majority featuring lake views. The property will also offer a 10,000-square-foot spa with therapeutic and medical treatments as well as cycling and running programs.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts and Nevis

Park Hyatt St. Kitts will open in summer 2017 on Banana Bay, a secluded cove of white-sand beach. Overlooking The Narrows, a strait separating St. Kitts and the volcanic island of Nevis, the hotel will feature 126 rooms, 48 of which are suites with private rooftop pools and sea views. In addition to a trio of dining options, rum bar, 12-room spa and yoga pavilion, the resort will offer day-long Kittitian Journeys, which focus on the island’s history, culture and nature.

Adare Manor, Ireland

Situated on the banks of the Maigue River and surrounded by medieval ruins, the 19th-century neo-Gothic Adare Manor will unveil an 18-month, multimillion-dollar renovation in September 2017. Architects Reardon Smith, known for their restoration of luxury hotels in London, and leading hospitality interior designer Richmond International will update the manor with modern amenities while preserving its historic past. The transformation will include a refurbished championship golf course and a renovated golf clubhouse as well as a new spa, pool, cinema and ballroom. A bedroom wing will also be added, bringing the room count to 104.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com