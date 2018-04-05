Voting opens for the 2018 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards

It’s that time of the year when the truly best of the best are recognized. Much more than a luxury travel awards program, Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards identifies and spotlights elite providers and services that that embrace what it means to live the luxury lifestyle. Last year’s gala in Athens was the premier event for luxury and past winners can be found here.

Voting for SSLHLA for 2018 has begun and this year’s gala will be the hot ticket for purveyors of all things luxury.

Read the official press release:

The nominees for the 2018 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards are now live. Voting will open on April 6th and will close on June 3rd 2018.

The Self Nomination process has now also opened and will close on the 25th of April.

After the incredible success of the 2017 Event at the Ecali Club, the SSLHLA has been looking for a very special setting and the 2018 Venue will be announced very soon!

SSLHLA is delighted to announce the addition of Amani Vernescu, owner of Quality Focus and Vicki Varfis, Managing Director of Campaign Works as Luxury Panel Members of the SSLHLA. Together Amani and Vicki provide the SSLHLA with vast experience and expertise within the fields of Marketing and quality control for the hospitality industry.

2018 also sees the launch of a new series of events under the “An Evening with Seven Stars” brand name. The first of these events will take place in Istanbul at the amazing W Istanbul on April 28th.

In the next 12 months a further 3 events under the same brand name will be announced including the city of Paris.

This is the first series of events within the world of Awards dedicated to promoting nominees and the reception has been great.

Mrs Nicola El-Mouelhy, CEO/Co-Founder Seven Stars Media Corporation: “An evening with Seven Stars has enjoyed a great reception since its inception. We always strive to be different from any and all other organizations in the world of awards. Whilst it is of course important to promote and focus on the winners of the SSLHLA we feel it is equally important to provide as much exposure as possible to the nominees as well. We want everyone within the world of the SSLHLA to always come out with something beneficial regardless if they are nominees or winners. Thanks to the great feedback we received we are confident that this series of events will continue to grow to more destinations around the world and continue to provide value and benefit to all involved”

The Seven Stars Media Corporation has rapidly grown to become one of the world’s leading media houses focusing on Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle. With brand names under its umbrella such as the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, SV Collection, Luxepitality.com, An Evening with Seven Stars, Seven Star Magazine, the newly created Seven Stars Luxury Winter Lifestyle Awards, SV Hotels & Resorts and Glacial Lifestyle Magazine it has now become an entity with interests in all aspects of the Hospitality and lifestyle industry.

Khalil El-Mouelhy, Chairman Seven Stars Media Corporation said “2018 is a very exciting year for the SSLHLA in lead up to the 7th Anniversary which will take place in 2019. We re very thankful to all our partners as well as media partners and, of course to our nominees and winners for the great support and enthusiasm they have shown us over the years. We will strive to continue to retain our position as innovators within this incredible industry and to always remain the most exclusive awards program worldwide. Stay tuned for news regarding our 2018 event!”

Introduction by Doron Levy, Courtesy SSLHLA