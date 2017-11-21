W Hotels debuts the exclusive “Off Duty” Closet project by Joan Smalls

Supermodel Joan Smalls has been putting her passion to work with luxury hospitality brand W Hotels since March 2017, developing insider guides and shaping the brand’s global fashion platform with an expert eye.

Last week, W Hotels announced the debut of the exclusive “Off Duty” Closet, the latest project inspired by the iconic lifestyle brand’s Global Fashion Innovator, Joan Smalls. W Hotels and Creative Director, Sarah Easley, debut 25 items inspired by Smalls’ own jet setting style. The Closet is available globally only through W Hotels The Store. All-around fashion guru, Sarah Easley, chose seven distinctive brands for the limited release.

Curated by Easley to reflect Smalls’ personal style, the “Off Duty” Closet includes pieces from seven top designers who have created signature items for the Closet’s limited release. In light of the recent disaster in Puerto Rico and in honor of Smalls’ passion for her heritage, Smalls will dedicate all of her royalties from the “Off Duty” Closet to Unidos For Puerto Rico, a generous donation that will be matched by W Hotels in support of ongoing relief efforts.

“Everyone knows what I wear on the runway, in my shoots or on TV, but when I’m not in front of a camera I still curate my look – I spend so much time traveling, what I wear when I’m off duty shapes a lot of my personal style,” said Joan Smalls, Global Fashion Innovator, W Hotels Worldwide.

The Closet brings exclusive fashion items and chic new looks to globe trotters and fashion fans alike. The “Off Duty” Closet will feature items from top fashion brands Veronica Beard, Yestadt Millinery, K/LLER Collection, KREWE, Rails, Jibs Life, and Road Twenty- Two. Prices for the looks range from $78.00 to $1,495.00.

“I love that W always wants travelers to be on the inside of the fashion world,” said Sarah Easley, Creative Director of the “Off Duty” Closet with W Hotels Worldwide. “What better way to get a real insider experience than sharing styles I love? I can’t wait to see fellow travelers rocking these looks!”

In addition to the global online launch, W is celebrating the Closet at insider events in two fashion capitals of the world, New York and Paris. The launch kicked off at W New York – Times Square on November 15th with a glamorous display of the full closet. On November 21st, W Paris – Opéra will host an event for the fashion elite showing off the “Off Duty” styles inspired by Smalls.

“We’ve always known working with Joan would bring W guests unparalleled access to what’s new and next in fashion,” said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. “Joan has incredible passion for luxe travel and fashion, so of course we wanted to give guests the chance to glam up their own jet setting style. The ‘Off Duty’ Closet is a fabulous opportunity for W to innovate in the fashion space, taking the guest experience beyond the runway.”

