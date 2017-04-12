Want to skip the traffic? Consider taking a private jet to Coachella 2017

Going to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio this weekend? Or the weekend after that? Still trying to figure out your ride situation?

Well, if you got deep pockets and a taste for the finer things, why not go by plane? A private jet plane, that is.

JetSmarter, a private jet company based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is offering a shuttle service specifically for Coachella. They started offering the service last year, and, according to a JetSmarter representative, it totally took off. All the flights sold out, but they still have some left this year.

Live like a celebrity when you land and see Lady Gaga, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar at the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 14-16 or April 21-23.

Each flight takes on eight passengers. For each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of both Coachella weekends, one flight will depart from Hawthorne Municipal Airport and land at Palm Springs International Airport. On those same days, a flight will depart from Palm Springs and land in Hawthorne.

The Shuttle Jet service is lush and will cost you a penny or two. Non-members would have to pay $599 for a seat.

However, for an annual fee of $5,000, you can grab a seat on the airborne shuttle to Coachella for free as well as have options for flights all over the world. So, if you are a regular traveler, a membership could be a sweet deal – it does come with limitations, though. You’ll have to cough up $15,000 a year to get unlimited access to all of JetSmarter’s premium services.

So if festival parking and traffic are a pain in the neck and you got some extra dough, consider leaving on a jet plane.

If you are planning to drive, note these road closures throughout Indio.

By Angela Ratzlaff Courtesy The Press-Enterprise