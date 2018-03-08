An Exceptional Exhibition in Support of Independent Watchmaking. Created by Maxima Gallery and Presented at The MAXXI in Rome. Featuring Pieces from the World’s Most Talented Watchmakers. Phillips Invites All Enthusiasts to the Opening of the International Travelling Exhibition in Rome from 6-15 April 2018

GENEVA – 6 MARCH 2018 – While Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo is known predominantly for finding the world’s rarest vintage watches, our team of experts are fans of all great watches, no matter when they were made. Phillips is therefore thrilled to announce its participation at Watchmakers: The Masters of Art Horology, a special exhibition by Maxima Gallery, which will present exceptional pieces of horology made by some of the world’s most important independent watchmakers.

The exhibition will showcase watches from Philippe Dufour, Hajime Asaoka, Christophe Claret, Ludovic Ballouard, De Bethune, Laurent Ferrier, Romain Gauthier, Vianney Halter, Christian Klings, Jean-Daniel Nicolas, Roger W. Smith and Kari Voutilainen at the MAXXI, the National Museum of 21st Century Arts, the first national institution devoted to contemporary creativity.

Also displayed Anniversary Watch no.1 a timepiece made by the late George Daniels, who many consider to be the father of modern independent watchmaking, and who has directly influenced the work of so many of the watchmakers cited above.

Conceived as a travelling exhibition, Watchmakers: The Masters of Art Horology will debut in Rome before flying to New York, Hong Kong and London. Phillips will be present throughout the exhibition’s worldwide tour and is thrilled to be able to invite watch enthusiasts to discover the work of these artists during their stops in New York and London.

As the current market leader for vintage and contemporary watches, we feel it is our duty to support these watchmakers, who represent a very important and fragile community of artisans working tirelessly to safeguard their craft, for our benefit. It is no surprise that many of their watches previously featured in our auctions, as they are already highly sought-after. We believe the future is bright for these watchmakers and their watches, which one day collectors will call vintage. It is our privilege to be able to enjoy them while they are modern.

About Maxima Gallery

Maxima is an art gallery specialising in modern and contemporary art. Years of mediating and curating some of the most prominent Italian art collections over the past twenty years have placed Claudio Proietti, the gallery’s owner, in a unique position. Today, Claudio represents some of the greatest contemporary artists. A watch collector and a passionate supporter of the the independents, Claudio conceived the Watchmakers: The Masters of Art Horology exhibition as a unique showcase which presents watchmakers as contemporary artists specialising in the study of horology.

The opening and first leg of the international exhibition will be held in Rome from April 6 to 15 at the MAXXI, the National Museum of 21st Century Arts; followed by New York from April 26 to 30 at Phillips’ New York gallery at 450 Park Avenue; Hong Kong from May 24 to 29 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel; and finally the exhibition will travel to London from June 19 to 26at Phillips’ Berkeley Square.

MAXIMA GALLERY – Via Agostino Depretis, 86 – 00184 Roma – Tel. +39064880285

