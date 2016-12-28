Waterford inspires compassion amid New Year’s Eve revelry

Crystal maker Waterford is leveraging its star placement in the Times Square celebrations on Dec. 31 to unite a global audience.

This year’s Waterford Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball is themed “Gift of Kindness,” marking the fourth in the brand’s decade-long “Greatest Gifts” series (see story). In honor of this benevolent concept, Waterford presented nonprofit organization and event partner Global Citizen with a “Gift of Kindness” award.

Ringing in 2017

About 1 million individuals flock to Times Square on New Year’s Eve. About a quarter of this audience is visiting from other nations.

Along with the in-person crowd, one billion tune in to the global television broadcast.

The Waterford Ball has been part of the event since 2000. Of the 2,668 triangular crystal panels that cover the orb, 288 are replaced each year with a new design.

This year’s pattern features a rosette with fronds that reach out to the points of the triangle. When placed next to another panel, this creates a chain, representative of the connectedness Waterford aims toward.

Global Citizen’s work is considered exemplary of kindness, with its efforts to end poverty by 2030.

“New Year’s Eve is a holiday that encourages us to reflect upon the year and come together as we look to the year ahead,” said Michael Craig, president, Scandinavian living and English & crystal living, Americas, Fiskars Living, the parent company of Waterford.

“I am truly inspired by the ‘Gift of Kindness’ and what it holds for our future,” he said. “This gift enriches our souls, promotes understanding and strengthens the bonds of humanity.”

“Global Citizen embodies this kindness and unity as a leader in global change. The incredible impact they have made, and continue to make, is one to be recognized, which is why we’re honored to present them with the ‘Gift of Kindness’ award.”

In addition to the panels of the Waterford Ball, consumers can take home the Gift of Kindness design in the form of keepsakes such as Champagne flutes or ornaments.

