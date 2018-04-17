Which Classic Sunglasses Style Should You Buy?

Even though eyewear fashion tends to move a little more slowly than the rest of the fashion world, it still moves, and most styles come in and out of fashion. There are three classic styles, however, that never completely fall out of fashion. Sure, they might be more popular sometimes, but they never fully disappear. These styles are Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer, Aviator, and Clubmaster styles. Although these styles all came out around the mid-20th century, they have a timeless appeal that transcends the sometimes-fickle fashion world. This guide will give you a little background information on each style and it will talk about the face shapes that tend to suit each style most.

All Photos Courtesy of: Red Hot Sunglasses’ Ray-Ban Sunglasses Collection

The Birth of the Classic Aviator

Aviators are also known as pilot sunglasses and this name is very fitting as they were first developed in 1936 to function as protective eyewear for pilots in the US Air Corps. In 1936, a general in the military commissioned eyewear specialists Bausch & Lomb to design pilot sunglasses because pilot goggles fogged up and took away all peripheral vision. Bausch & Lomb designed the distinctive Aviator shape so that it protected much more of the wearer’s eyes than other sunglasses, and the lenses were also convex, to allow pilots to wear them closer to their face, thus protecting them from sunlight getting to their eyes from the sides or from above.

Bausch & Lomb designed the original Aviators for purely practical reasons, but they produced a striking pair of sunglasses that they knew would be popular with the public. They needed a designer fashion label to make the most of Aviators’ potential, and thus Ray-Ban was founded in 1937, just a year after Aviators were invented. Aviators have been popular ever since. In fact, they have never even nearly gone out of production and are perhaps the single most popular sunglasses style of the last 80 years.

Who Suits Aviators?

Different face shapes tend to suit different sunglass shapes, but Aviators seem to suit most people; perhaps this is why they’ve been so popular over the years. Whereas round sunglasses suit people with square and angular faces, and square sunglasses suit people with rounder features, Aviator’s unique shape allows it to bypass these rules. The only issue is that Aviators tend to be larger than the average sunglasses, so anyone who tends to look a little strange in large frames, may need to look around for a smaller Aviator style, or even look at some of Ray-Ban’s Aviator designs for children and young adults.

Aviators’ default aesthetic is tough, macho, and quintessentially American. For a long time, only men wore the style, but then women discovered that Aviators offered a great contrast to their feminine features. Today, many designers have softened the original tough look, so there are almost infinite variations for you to choose between, some with considerable design tweaks, such as plastic frames, a single rather than a double bridge, a squared-off rim shape, and a thousand other options. Ray-Ban’s Aviators have inspired the entire eyewear industry, with dozens of other designers trying to make their own versions of the style. But no one does it quite like Ray-Ban.

The Birth of the Classic Wayfarer

After the advent of new plastic-moulding technology, eyewear designers were able to make more intricate frames than before. Ray-Ban used this technology to design their iconic Wayfarer sunglasses in 1956. They were invented by Bausch & Lomb designer Raymond Stegeman who came up with the design by playing around with the trapezoid shape, with a sharper angled rim and a softer trapezoid lens within it. The resulting style was an instant commercial success and stayed that way throughout the rest of the 50s and the 60s. However, the style fell out of favour in the 70s and it took some well-timed product placement of Wayfarers in films in the 80s like The Blues Brothers and Risky Business to remind everyone how great Wayfarers are. As Wayfarers have been very popular ever since the 80s, many different designers have made their own attempts at the style, but as Ray-Ban never stopped experimenting and perfecting with the design since the 50s, they are, unquestionably, the best brand to go to for your next pair of Wayfarers.

Who Suits Wayfarers?

Wayfarers are perhaps the most versatile eyewear design there is; the combination of sharp and smooth lines allows it to sit beyond the usual eyewear–face-shape rules as nothing about the Wayfarer shape clashes with most people’s face shape. And because Wayfarers pretty much suit anyone, they make the best gifts!

The only thing to consider if gifting Wayfarers to someone or buying them for yourself, is that they have a very vintage aesthetic that may not work with a particularly modern wardrobe. However, Ray-Ban has brought out so many modern reiterations of the style that you can find a pair of Wayfarers to suit most people’s wardrobes!

The Birth of the Classic Clubmaster

The last classic sunglasses style I’m discussing today is the Clubmaster. Clubmasters have an interesting history as they weren’t originally from Ray-Ban. The first ever design with a heavy browline and semi-rimless underside came from the company Shuron back in 1947. Because of the heavy brow, this style was called ‘Browline’. Shuron invented the style for glasses to make it as easy as possible to customise the design to a customer’s specifications. Ray-Ban saw the style’s potential as sunglasses instead of glasses and they called their adaptation of the original browline design ‘Clubmaster’.

For years, Clubmasters were worn by artists and intellectuals and they were famously worn by Malcom X (pictured above). It’s difficult to find a single figure whose whole look was so defined by their eyewear. Perhaps John Lennon and his round sunglasses are a distant second place… The style was popular in the late 40s, 50s, and early 60s. But the style fell out of favour in the 60s and 70s, and it was brought back into popularity by Bruce Willis’s character in the TV show Moonlighting in the mid-80s. The style hasn’t fallen out of favour since and stands with Aviators and Wayfarers as one of the classic sunglasses designs of the 20th century!

Who Suits Clubmasters?

Back when Clubmasters all had roughly the same round shape, they tended to suit people with square and rectangular faces more. However, as the style has progressed, there are countless different shapes that fall under the Clubmaster mantel because they have the same iconic heavy brow and rimless underside. This means that you can always find the right shape of rims for your face that have the heavy-browed Clubmaster style. If you need a little help figuring out which style to choose, look for shapes opposite to your own face shape, as angles give round features much-needed definition and curves soften angular features nicely, bringing balance to your face. Clubmasters are especially flattering on people with pointed chins as the top-heavy design draws attention to the top of your face.

I hope a few readers have learned something new about these classic sunglasses styles. You can find the perfect pair for you if you consider your own sense of style and your face shape before buying your next pair of classic sunglasses. The advantage of Aviators, Wayfarers, and Clubmasters is that they have achieved iconic status and will never go out of style!

By Kai Bond Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media