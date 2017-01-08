Why Are Luxury Hotels In Love With British Spa Brands?

In December, 1 Hotel in Miami opened its new spa. With its reclaimed hickory floors and sustainable approach, Haybarn reflects the hotel’s environmentally conscious brand.

There are detox juices and Himalayan salt stone massages, overlaid with yoga and meditation; a lycra-like fit with Miami Beach. However, its roots lie deep in Daylesford, an estate in the Cotswold countryside, just over two hours from London. Ultimately, Haybarn showcases a very British spa brand.

Carole, Lady Bamford (who is married to JCB chair Sir Anthony Bamford), founded the brand that takes her name in 2006 and opened the first Haybarn spa in 2007. Bamford products are also used in the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc and La Portetta hotels in France. All packaging is recyclable. The essential oils, are organic. Many, including strawberry seed and rosehip oil, are sourced in Britain. All are free of GMO [Genetically Modified Organism], parabens, SLS [sodium lauryl sulfate], or mineral oils. All packaging is recyclable.

The Cotswolds, a bucolic slice of countryside covering Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire, are also the headquarters for ila, another spa brand that takes its organic principles seriously too – indeed, ingredients are wild-harvested wherever possible. Founder Denise Leicester started her company in 2008 with a handful of hotels, such as the five star Chewton Glen, an early luxury country house hotel in the New Forest. Ila can now be found in around 100 spas in over 28 countries, including Cotton House in Mustique, and has a new stand-alone spa in Raas Devigarh in Udiapur, India, training the spa therapists and introducing a yoga programme.

Both The Mandarin Oriental and Jumeirah luxury hotel group source spa products from Aromatherapy Associates, which started in 1985 and is still manufactured in the UK. Westin Hotels uses spa products from Espa, which started in Britain over 20 years ago when founder Sue Harmsworth couldn’t find organic, natural skincare products and is now one of the biggest spa brands in the world and a turnover that surpasses £7 million a year. For a country that hasn’t the greatest track record in manufacturing innovation, it’s surprising.

According to ila’s founder Denise Leicester, there are good reasons for this success: “While French companies can be quite traditional, England has a reputation for innovation. We were – and still are – ahead when it comes to sourcing organic ingredients. Having the Soil Association was really useful in setting up a framework on sourcing organic ingredients.”

Elemental Herbology started in 2008 MD Lou Riby joined the company from Aromatherapy Associates in 2015. For her, and other spa brands, being in a hotel spa is an important shop window for her products.

“It’s important for Elemental Herbology to be in hotels and spas so that we are able to give a whole holistic experience where guests can unwind and forget the stresses of everyday life in a way they can’t always do at home.”

Elemental Herbology recently joined the product roster at Zemi Beach in Anguilla and features in the New York Edition Hotel spa but at heart, it tries to keep its appeal as local as Britain’s other top performing spa brands.

“We also love spas that incorporate nature into the spa experience as much as possible. For example, Congham Hall give guests a Minty Berry Anti-Ageing Skin Shot using mint from their herb garden during the Elemental Herbology consultation. Headlam Hall in Darlington source seasonal and local produce which is something we really admire.”

By Sarah Turner Courtesy Forbes