Wilderness Safaris opens six luxury villas in Rwanda with domed, thatched roofs

situated next to the volcanoes national park in the east african country of rwanda, ‘bisate lodge’ offers a luxurious base from which to enjoy the region’s gorilla conservation experience. the resort comprises six individual villas, designed by nicholas plewman architects and associates, that each measure 91 square meters. articulated around a central fireplace, each generously proportioned dwelling contains a reception area, bedroom, and bathroom, with a private deck that affords sweeping views across the landscape towards the nearby karisimbi, bisoke, and mikeno volcanoes.

completed by nicholas plewman architects and associates — and project architect garreth kriel — the architecture of bisate lodge pays homage to rwandan building traditions with thatched structures that echo the form of the hills that punctuate the landscape. designers caline williams-wynn and nilfah adams from artichoke were responsible for the interior of the villas, where richly-detailed finishes exhibit surfaces and screens made from a variety of woven materials. meanwhile, rwanda-based designer teta isibo was tasked with sourcing locally-produced items to bring ‘a vibrant rwandan flair’ to the scheme.

‘with only six luxurious forest villas, the real generosity of bisate in the rwandan context is the amount of private and exclusive space that surrounds the lodge, sheltering it in a rare natural landscape brimming with albertine rift biodiversity and beauty,’ says grant woodrow, COO of wilderness safaris — the ecotourism operator behind the development. as part of the project’s reforestation efforts, 15,000 trees of ten indigenous species were planted, while three sewage treatment plants were also installed in order to avoid contaminating the site.

By Philip Stevens Courtesy Designboom