World Famous Celebrity Wedding Florist Prepares To Unveil His Latest Work At Milan Design Week

Belvedere Vodka, the world’s original luxury vodka, has partnered with prominent floral designer Thierry Boutemy to create an immersive nature experience, to be unveiled at the Belvedere Garden during Milan Design Week in April.

Boutemy will create a beautiful installation made only from the raw materials in Belvedere Vodka and its spring/summer Spritz cocktail collection – superior Polish Dankowskie rye, fresh herbs, citrus and cucumber. The experience is a celebration of the brand’s commitment to natural ingredients and simple cocktails.

A French aesthete living a simple and peaceful life in Brussels, Thierry Boutemy’s unique point of view and appreciation for nature shine through in his masterfully crafted floral creations. After designing for the set of Sofia Coppola’s iconic film Marie Antoinette in 2006, he became a sought after figure among luxury fashion houses, collaborating with likes of Lady Gaga, Viktor & Rolf, Lanvin and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West’s famous wedding at the Belvedere Fort in Florence.

Crafted from only Polish Dankowskie rye and artesian water, Belvedere Vodka has no additives or enhancements, in accordance with the Polish geographical appellation, and the legal requirements of “Polska Vodka.” When regarding cocktails, the Belvedere Spritz best embodies this minimalist approach and the brand’s commitment to all natural standards.

Prepared with vodka, a naturally flavored modifier, the finest sparkling and tonic water and garnished with fresh herbs or fruits, it is a deliciously refreshing drink full of real citrus flavor, low in sugar and simple to create.

Courtesy DNA