World Premiere: New Range Rover Velar Revealed at the Design Museum with Built In Digital Butler

London, UK, 1 March 2017 – Taking its place alongside the design greats of all time, the Design Museum welcomed a new exhibit this evening: the Range Rover Velar.

Velar launches with a suite of consumer technologies, working together to create an in-built technology butler. At its heart is an all-new, cutting-edge infotainment system called Touch Pro Duo.

Dubbed Blade by development engineers due to its slender profile and clean surfaces, the innovation makes the in-car technology experience clearer, quicker and more enjoyable, enhancing every journey.

The fourth member of the Range Rover family was unveiled in spectacular style to a capacity audience at the Design Museum, London, who also enjoyed a Velar photographic exhibition by world renowned photographer Gary Bryan.

Velar is the first ever vehicle to be launched and displayed at the new Design Museum, which opened to the public in November 2016 after moving from its original Shad Thames location. The new model was simultaneously shown for one night only in a pop-up display on Kensington High Street, West London, alongside the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover also announced a partnership with the London Design Museum, which will bring a series of collaborations, exhibitions and events to the museum over the next three years.

