World’s first underwater luxury vessel resort launches in Dubai

Kleindienst Group has launched The Floating Venice, the world’s first underwater luxury vessel resort at Cityscape Global. Valued at £512 million, The Floating Venice will be located in The World islands, 4km offshore from Dubai and will bring an authentic Venetian experience to the Middle East.

This unique floating resort has a capacity of up to 3,000 guests daily, with accommodation, restaurants and recreation split over 4 decks, one of which is underwater. Guests will arrive by boat, seaplane or helicopter to the main Piazza San Marco where they can check-in at the underwater lobby. Gondola’s imported from Venice will transport guests to their cabins through the winding canals, or alternatively a short stroll through canal side walkways and bridges will take them to their awaiting cabins.

There will be a range of 414 bespoke cabins arranged over 4 decks, one of which is underwater giving spectacular views of the coral reefs below and passing gondola above. A plethora of elegant boutique hospitality spots and traditional artisanal shops will bring the Venetian experience to life.

Throughout the year The Floating Venice will be a celebration of culture and the arts, where traditional festivals such as Carnivale di Venezia, Binnale di Venezia and Festa del Rendentore will bring the resort alive with the flair and heritage of Venice.

The Floating Venice offers an unrivalled experience for guests where they can relax in one of 24 pools, some of which will have acrylic bases giving amazing views of the coral reefs below. Over 400,000 sq ft of corals will be planted around The Floating Venice from our own on-site coral nursery which will encourage an abundance of sea life. 12 unique floating beaches set against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai skyline are scattered throughout The Floating Venice.

A collection of 12 restaurants and bars offer a variety of entertainment, 3 of which are underwater giving spectacular vistas of the dazzling marine life. Alternatively, the world’s first floating underwater spa awaits to pamper.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com