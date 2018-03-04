You Can Now Use Your Hyatt Points to Rent a Luxury Home

If you’re a Hyatt loyalty member who’s been stockpiling points for years, we’ve got good news: Starting today, you can earn and redeem points for vacation rentals through home-sharing site Oasis.

If you’re not familiar, Oasis offers all the perks of hotel life while giving travelers access to authentic, local experiences. Founded in Buenos Aires in 2009, the startup has a portfolio of over 2,200 homes in more than 22 destinations worldwide.