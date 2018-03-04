You Can Now Use Your Hyatt Points to Rent a Luxury Home

Redeem your points at hand-picked homes from Uruguay to Italy.
If you’re a Hyatt loyalty member who’s been stockpiling points for years, we’ve got good news: Starting today, you can earn and redeem points for vacation rentals through home-sharing site Oasis.
If you’re not familiar, Oasis offers all the perks of hotel life while giving travelers access to authentic, local experiences. Founded in Buenos Aires in 2009, the startup has a portfolio of over 2,200 homes in more than 22 destinations worldwide.
The high-style accommodations come personally vetted by the Oasis team, and feature a range of hotel-like amenities, from fresh linens and toiletries to in person check-in and on-demand concierge services. Other thoughtful extras include fully stocked bars and fridges, access to local clubhouses, and workout classes at luxury fitness studios like Barry’s Bootcamp and Exhale Spa.
So if you’re swimming in loyalty points and want to cash them in for a seriously high-style escape, why not check in to a Parisian palace? Or a sleek clifftop hideaway in Rio de Janeiro? Or perhaps a design-forward crash pad in Austin?
