You Can Soon Stay In The French Riviera’s Top Suite: $30,000 A Night

The hotel itself, a lavish Belle Epoque structure in the center of town overlooking the Mediterranean and adjacent to the Casino is also going through a four year renovation begun in 2014 and expected to finish in September, 2018 although it has remained open during it, utilizing 53 rooms and suites. When complete, the renovation will add a garden courtyard, a new spa, fitness and pool area, enlarge the room dimensions and add new suites. Of those, the one bedroom (another can be added) Suite Princesse Grace is the most elite with 180 degree views over the Mediterranean, extending from the Prince’s Palace to the Italian Riviera, a garden, outdoor heated swimming pool and Jacuzzi. A curved staircase next to a hanging crystal chandelier joins the two floors of the duplex.

As expected, the materials are exclusive, from the gray marble in the expansive bathroom with bathtub overlooking the Mediterranean, gilded frames, straw marquetry, mother of pearl inlays in the furniture, furnishings composed of blue agate. But there’s also a personal touch. Apart from the portrait of the Princess, one of several paintings adorning the walls, several of her personal photos—family photos, one in conversation with one of her Hollywood friends, David Niven—are displayed. And lining the bookshelves are copies of her favorite poems and books.

By