Your Next Luxury Safari: Asilia’s Jabali Ridge in Southern Tanzania

It’s a story that’s been told before. Wealthy philanthropist and safari operator set out to conserve land and keep animals alive by convincing local communities of their tourism value. When done right, it can work very well.

Last year, British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of the chemical company INEOS, began writing his version of that story, investing $10 million in a sustainable tourism and conservation effort in southern Tanzania—some of the country’s most vast, rugged and wildlife-rich national parks and reserves, which see only a fraction of the visitors who go to northern parks like the Serengeti. One of the southern parks, Ruaha, is home to 10% of the world’s remaining lion population and quite a few of the elephants, but because tourism has been sparse, it has been under threat from human encroachment and poaching.

“My view is that human encroachment is the greatest threat to endangered wildlife and that the only way that humans and wildlife will happily coexist is when the local human population have a strong vested interest in preserving the wildlife population,” says Ratcliffe, who has also invested heavily in conservation efforts in Iceland. “The challenge is to create jobs and livelihoods that achieve the conservation objective, and the success of such a strategy is probably best illustrated in the Okavango Delta. That is the model that we are trying to replicate in southern Tanzania.”

Ratcliffe partnered with Asilia, one of the continent’s most admired safari companies, to bring tourists to new regions, create jobs in them. It’s nothing new for Asilia, which is funded by the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth fund and has operated since 2004, offering a particularly soulful style of safari—the name means “authentic”—in various corners of Tanzania and Kenya. There’s a strong commitment to hiring locally, training hard and, the leadership hopes, eventually having camps and lodges staffed entirely by Tanzanians and Kenyans. A lot of staff have been with the company since the beginning, and former waiters are now managers.

The investment is meant to create a new southern circuit in Tanzania, with Asilia’s existing, rustic Kwihala Camp in Ruaha National Park and two new properties. Roho Ya Selous is right in line with many Asilia camps—not a lot of architectural bells and whistles but perfectly comfortable tents with indoor bathrooms and cooling systems, in a vast setting. The Selous Game Reserve is known for its wild dogs, and before I even finished the drive to camp from the airstrip, my guide had taken me to see a pack of several dozen. (I stayed at the camps as a guest of Asilia.)

But it’s the new Jabali Ridge that makes the most compelling case for Ratcliffe’s vision. It is, unsurprisingly, atop a ridge, with tremendous views over wide savannas dotted with spiky palms and bulblike baobab trees. It’s built on and around giant boulders, with the eight rooms (it’s a stretch to call them tents) linked by a series of winding, climbing walkways.

Designed by the same team as Asilia’s recent Highlands camp near the Ngorongoro Crater, where the tents are striking geodesic domes, Jabali Ridge’s eight accommodations have clear mesh “walls” behind louvered shutters, rough-hewn furnishings, invitingly textured linens on their king-size beds, indoor and outdoor sitting areas, and full-on bathrooms with rain showers. There’s also the three-bedroom Jabali Private House, which can be rented by one group and comes with a plunge pool and optional private chef.

At the main camp, there’s an infinity pool, a spa and a seriously inviting lounge for when you want to skip a game drive or walk. And many guests do. A camp manager at the time told me that Jabali Ridge works well as a last stop on a safari circuit, when there’s less pressure to go on every excursion. That’s partly because Ruaha is enormous so the wildlife (and the human) density isn’t what you’d find it some other parks. It’s also because it’s a gorgeous environment. It’s a place to relax and enjoy the scenery and the remoteness. And, she said, it’s working well for conservation—poaching has decreased in the six months it has been open.

And even if you stay put, wildlife encounters are likely. One evening dinner was delayed because lions had camped out under the walkways and we had to wait in our tents while the staff to encouraged them to move. I’ve been on plenty of safaris, but that story is one that I’d never told before I went to Jabali Ridge.

