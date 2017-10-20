Yours and Mine Rolls-Royce Dawns Land in Neiman Marcus Christmas Book

Two limited-edition Rolls-Royce Dawns are this year’s Fantasy Gifts in the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book.

The Yours & Mine limited-edition Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead Coupes have been specially commissioned for the annual Christmas Book, available in Lago di Como-inspired Coniston Blue and Saint-Tropez Orange. The Coniston Blue version features a Selby Grey and Black interior featuring hand-sewn leather and a brushed metal dash. Those that prefer the Saint-Tropez Orange Dawn will receive a Seashell leather interior, further accented by Dark Spice and Mandarin, while the dash and doors feature rich Canadel open-pore wood. There’s also luxurious lambswool floor mats. No matter which version you choose, the hood is finished in a lustrous silver.

The cheaper of the two is the Coniston Blue model, priced at $439,625. The sportier and more stylish Saint-Tropez Orange costs $445,750. You can start reserving the car beginning at 8:00 AM EDT on November 2, 2017. But act fast, only 20 units will be produced and it’s safe to assume they will sell out fast.

With each purchase of an exclusive Rolls-Royce Dawn Drophead Coupe from this year’s Neiman Marcus Christmas Book, $1,000 will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

Courtesy Luxury4Play